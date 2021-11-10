1 hour ago

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that women's forward Aminata Diallo has been taken into police custody after an alleged attack on a teammate last Thursday.

A report from L'Equipe stated that the 26-year-old allegedly hired two masked men to injure fellow PSG player Kheira Hamraoui by dragging her out of her car before beating her legs.

The outlet claims that Diallo intended to eliminate the threat that Hamraoui would pose to her spot in the team, and PSG have now confirmed that an attack did occur and the seven-cap France international has been arrested.

A statement read: "Paris Saint-Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the Club's players last Thursday evening.

"Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed. Since Thursday evening the Club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women's team.

"Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts. The Club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take."

Hamraoui re-joined PSG from Barcelona earlier this year and has six appearances under her belt this term, while Diallo has one goal from seven games for the women's side in the 2021-22 season.