"The PSG is considering inviting Josep Guardiola to the coaching bridge. In this case, as an assistant to the current mentor of Manchester City, the Paris club bosses see Javi, now working in Qatar with Al Sadd club. Le 10 Sport reports about it on its pages.

Previously, the media reported that the Guardiola contract with the "Manchester City" has a clause about the possible departure of the coach at the end of this season. Hosep himself denies the existence of this clause.

At the moment, the PSG is headed by Thomas Tuhel. The club management may think about changing the coach in case the team fails in the Champions League again.

Manchester City Sports Director Chiky Begiristine commented on the results of the draw of the Champions League 1/8 finals. "Manchester City will play against Real", this is a truly a super game.

"Real finished second in their group, but we know their history in this tournament. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. The best way to start this is to meet with Real. It is always a pleasure to play against such a team, to play at Santiago Bernabeu. We are happy to go there, and we know what we will face. I think we'll have a chance to pass Real," Begiristine quoted Manchester City official website as saying.

On Monday, the 1/8th final of the Champions League took place in Swiss Nyon. The following pairs were formed as a result of the procedure:



Borussia D - PSG



Real - Manchester City



Atalanta - Valencia



Athletico - Liverpool



Chelsea - Bavaria



Lyon - Juventus.



Tottenham - RB Leipzig



Napoli - Barcelona

The first matches of the 1/8 finals will take place on February 18, 19, 25 and 26. Returns will take place on March 10, 11, 17 and 18. The Games Calendar will be published later.

Head coach of Liverpool Juergen Klopp commented on rumors concerning the increase of matches in the Champions League.

Earlier, the media reported that six top clubs of the championship of England are ready to go to increase the number of games in the most prestigious European Cup tournament.

"Today I read that the top clubs want to hold more matches in the Champions League. I don't know about others, but I don't share such plans and I consider this information a complete nonsense," AFP quoted Klopp.

As of December 15, "Liverpool" has already played 27 games in the season, taking into account all the tournaments. At the moment, the team is leading the championship in England with a confident gap from the nearest pursuers. As a result, of the Champions League group stage the Reds took the first place in their group.

