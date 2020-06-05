3 hours ago

Ghana's Parliament has introduced a series of measures for the observance of Friday Congregational prayers at its mosque as religious activities in the facility commence.

A statement by the Muslim Caucus of the august house indicates the mosque will be opened to only members of Parliament and staff of the house.

The measures comes in line with the new directives announced by the president on Sunday to allow the return of communal religious activities with strict observance to social distancing protocols.

"All Worshippers shall be required to follow the required safety protocols before, during and after the prayers including: Wearing of Face Masks, Checking of Temperature, Signing of Attendance Register, Using of Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers, Observing Social Distancing in the Mosque," the statement read.

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday night lifted the ban on social gatherings including places of worship.

In line with social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic, he said, mosques and churches should host worshippers at one-fourths of their capacity.

"An abridged format for religious services can commence. Twenty-five percent (25%) attendance, with a maximum number of one hundred (100) congregants, can worship at a time in church or at the mosque, with a mandatory one metre rule of social distancing between congregants,” president Akufo-Addo said in a televised address to the nation.

But according to the Muslim leadership it is allowing a fewer number into the facility, since it can only accommodate 70 worshippers at a time, leading to the decision to allow only the official workers of the house to access.

"The Mosque, per the required social distancing protocol, can accommodate only 70 persons comprising one Imam, 51 male and 18 female worshippers. In line with the teachings of Islam, worshippers who have observed all the required safety protocols shall be admitted on first-come-first-served basis.

All Muslim MPs and staff are requested to strictly observe the protocols and guidelines," the statement added.

The mosque in Parliament was opened in 2018 and has been the place of worship for some office workers in around the Parliament House, including some students from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

As at 5th June 2020, the country had recorded over 8000 cases of Covid-19, with 38 deaths and more than 3,000 recoveries.

Read the full statement from the Muslim Caucus below

