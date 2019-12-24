51 minutes ago

Parliament has unanimously approved the President’s Chief Justice nominee, Mr Justice Anin Yeboah.

The approval by the legislators came after the Deputy Speaker of the House, Mr Joseph Osei Owusu, had read the report of the Appointment Committee of Parliament that unanimously approved the Supreme Court judge for the Chief Justice position.

Mr Justice Yeboah underwent almost a five-hour vetting from the members of the Appointment Committee, answering questions pertaining to his career as a judge, adjudication of justice, judgement on the 2012 presidential election petition, as Chairman of the Ethics Committee of FIFA, proposal for review of the Constitution and other several areas.

Astuteness

Delivering the report of the Vetting Committee, Mr Osei Owusu, who is also the MP for Bekwai in the Ashanti region, said “The committee observed that given his high standard of competence and integrity, forthrightness, astuteness and in-depth appreciation of the law that he exhibited before the committee and independence of thought, the nominee qualifies to serve as the Chief Justice of the Republic.

“His demeanour and composure during the stretch of his vetting portrays him as a calm and tolerant person. A person inclined to administer justice fairly and fittingly to the people of the land,” he stated.

He, therefore, appealed to colleague legislators to vote for the nominee to enable him become the next Chief Justice.

Prior to his unanimous approval, the MPs had expressed their admiration for and conviction in Mr Justice Anin Yeboah as a very qualified superior court judge who could see to the effective and efficient justice delivery to Ghanaians from all backgrounds.

Some of the legislators who spoke included the Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu; the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrissu; the MP for Offinso South, Mr Ben Abdallah Banda; the MP for Ablekuma West, Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful and the MP for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.