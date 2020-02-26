The Ghana Guardian News

Parliament denies press gaging claims against Speaker

By: Prince Antwi
Parliament has denied media reports that the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye is seeking to gag the press.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Director of the House, Kate Addo indicated that the Speaker could not, using his office or as an individual prevent media from doing their mandate.

“In fact, the proceedings from the chamber centered on the need for Members of the Corps to remain in the chamber while proceedings were ongoing to ensure that they had a full account of the event as it unfolded,” the press read.
This comes after the Prof Ocquaye was reported to have threatened to withdraw press accreditation of journalists who cover press conferences when Parliamentary business is being held.

Read the full statement below:

