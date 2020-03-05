29 minutes ago

Members of Parliament will soon be banned from using mobile phones during parliamentary proceedings, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei- Mensah-Bonsu has disclosed.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, 5 March 2020, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who bemoaned the use of mobile phones by members of the house when parliament is in session, said members needed to demonstrate seriousness instead of fidgeting with their phones and thus the proposal of the review standards.

The Majority Leader stated: “We proposed that in the next Parliament, once we accept the review standards, no Member of Parliament will be allowed to bring a cell phone to the House. We need to demonstrate seriousness. When the President of the House is talking, members will be fidgeting with their phones.”

“When the Minister responsible for Finance comes here, members will be fidgeting with their phones. When Ministers are providing answers in the House, members will be fidgeting with their phones, it does not tell a good story about us.”

Source: calassfmonline