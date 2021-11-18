2 days ago

Members of Parliament will on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 commence the debate on the 2022 Budget Statement.

The Minister for Finance on Wednesday, November 18, 2021 announced new measures to shore-up government revenue and to enhance job creation in the 2022 fiscal year.

The budget statement presented by the Finance Minister Wednesday, 18th November, 2021, among others indicated that government intends to raise revenue through the imposition of 1.75 percent levy on all electronic transactions.

Speaking on the floor of parliament, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, said “the leadership of the house after deliberations has settled on commencing the debate on the 2022 budget statement from Tuesday the 23rd of November.”

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has vowed to resist the government’s decision to impose a 1.75 percent levy on all electronic transactions.

The 1.75 percent levy will be imposed on transactionscovering mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who disclosed this during the presentation of the 2021 Budget Statement, said the levy is aimed at enhancing financial inclusion and protecting the vulnerable.

However, the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson disagrees.