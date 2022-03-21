34 minutes ago

The Black Stars of Ghana failed miserably at the just ended African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon after exiting the tourney at the group stages.

After the debacle the technical team led by then head coach Milovan Rajevac has paid the ultimate prize with his job but the inquest has not ended as the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports and Culture have started their own.

They have started a hearing to uncover what led to Ghana's group stage exit at the 2021 AFCON in a group that had Comoros, Morocco and Gabon.

According to the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Parliamentary committee which looked into Ghana's poor African Cup of Nations performance in Cameroon have finished their work.

Speaking in Parliament on Friday, Mr. Afenyo-Markin, however, noted that the Committee has decided to hold on to its report.

According to him, this is because of the Ghana vs Nigeria match slated for March 25, to be held at the Baba Yara Stadium.

“Mr. Speaker, I’m reliably informed that the work given to them is done. Except that Mr. Speaker, there is a Ghana-Nigeria match. A very crucial match and the Committee in its wisdom is of the view that, that match should be played in peace and all matters be discussed later.”

Mr. Afenyo-Markin gave the update after Okaikoi MP, Patrick Boamah, had asked about the status of the probe.