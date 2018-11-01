1 hour ago

Parliament will on Monday, 14 December 2020, resume sitting of the third meeting of the fourth session.



This is according to a notice from Parliament signed by the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Michael Oquaye on Monday, 30 November 2020.

All Members of Parliament (MPs) are therefore expected to be in the house by 10 am.

The notice said: “In exercise of the power conferred on the Speaker of Parliament by order 6 of the standing orders of the Parliament of Ghana, I, Right Honourable Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament, do hereby direct that, the Parliament of Ghana shall notwithstanding anything to the contrary, resume sittings of the third meeting of the fourth session, which commenced on Tuesday, the 6th day of October 2020 at ten o’clock in the forenoon at Parliament House, Accra.”

Parliament went on recess on Saturday, 14 November 2020.

The recess was to enable members of the house seeking re-election in their various constituencies, to campaign ahead of the 7 December polls.