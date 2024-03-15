4 hours ago

Parliament is set to summon the Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, to provide a briefing on the widespread telephony and data outage impacting mobile phone users nationwide.

The call for the Minister's appearance on the parliamentary floor was initiated by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu.

Ablakwa emphasized the importance of this briefing in addressing the concerns of the people they represent.

Speaking in Parliament on Friday, March 15, Ablakwa urged the Speaker to invite the Minister, stating, "This will serve the people we represent very well."

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has been actively monitoring the situation surrounding the undersea cable disruption responsible for the disruptions in mobile and fixed data networks across the country.

In a statement, the NCA highlighted that the disruptions, originating from Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire, with additional impacts in Portugal, have significantly degraded data services nationwide.

The statement emphasized the efforts of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to restore full services, with affected customers being informed through various communication channels.

The NCA assured the public that it continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary.