Kobena Mensah Woyome, a Ranking Member of the Youth and Sports Committee of Parliament, has unveiled intentions for a public hearing aimed at scrutinizing the disappointing performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite being four-time champions, the Black Stars aimed to rebound from their premature exit in the 2021 edition.

However, they encountered another setback under the guidance of coach Chris Hughton.

The team endured a dismal campaign, suffering a defeat in their opening match against Cape Verde and managing only draws against Egypt and Mozambique, resulting in their elimination in the group stage for the second consecutive time.

In response to the outcry over the team's performance, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) swiftly dismissed the coach and appointed Otto Addo as his successor. Nevertheless, calls for accountability from authorities and team leaders have persisted.

Confirming the impending public hearing, Mensah Woyome stated, "I can confirm to you that there is going to be a public hearing regarding the Black Stars' performance at AFCON 2023," during an interview with Akoma FM.

In the aftermath of the disappointing showing, several players publicly apologized for their underwhelming performance, expressing regret for letting down the nation.

The GFA also issued an apology in acknowledgment of the team's poor display.

Under the new leadership of Otto Addo, who has already overseen two matches against Nigeria and Uganda resulting in a defeat and a draw respectively, the Black Stars are entering a new era.

Their next challenge awaits in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June, where they will confront Mali and the Central African Republic in their quest to regain momentum and redeem themselves on the international stage.