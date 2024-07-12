9 hours ago

Parma's Sporting Director, Mauro Pederzoli, has acknowledged the exceptional talent of Zion Suzuki as the club pursues the 21-year-old goalkeeper.

Discussions are currently ongoing between Parma and Sint-Truiden regarding a transfer fee, estimated between 6 and 7 million euros, inclusive of bonuses.

"Suzuki is a world-class goalkeeper for his age," Pederzoli remarked to Tuttomercatoweb.

"He possesses extraordinary technical abilities and is highly respected. His talents have garnered interest across Europe and beyond."

While Genoa also expressed interest in Suzuki as they seek to replace Martinez, who is bound for Inter, Parma appears to be leading the race for his signature.

Suzuki impressed last season with 22 appearances in the Pro League, notably achieving five clean sheets, showcasing his skills on the pitch.