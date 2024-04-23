3 hours ago

Thomas Partey started his first game for Arsenal since his injury return as his side showcased their Premier League title credentials with a dominant display against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium, securing a crucial victory that propelled them three points clear at the top of the table.

After a setback against Aston Villa and a Champions League exit, Arsenal bounced back with a resounding win over Chelsea, indicating that they are back in the title race under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta.

Leandro Trossard eased any early nerves with a well-taken goal, exploiting Chelsea keeper Djordje Petrovic's near post. While Chelsea had moments of threat, including a missed chance by Nicolas Jackson, Arsenal took control of the game after the break.

Ben White extended Arsenal's lead with a composed finish from a corner, before Kai Havertz added two more goals in quick succession, showcasing his quality with a sublime finish from Martin Odegaard's exquisite pass.

As Chelsea faltered, White completed his brace with a looping header over Petrovic, boosting Arsenal's goal difference to +56, a significant advantage over their title rivals.

Overall, it was a near-perfect night for Arsenal, reaffirming their status as genuine title contenders and sending a strong message to their rivals in the race for the Premier League trophy.