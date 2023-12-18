7 hours ago

A call has been extended to citizens of the Sekyere Kumawu District to participate selection of assembly members as well as unit committee members in their various communities.

Elections make a fundamental contribution to democratic governance in any given state that believes and practices democracy.

However, District Level Elections (DLEs) in Ghana have often recorded low turnouts.

This unfortunate situation has been a concern since Local-level elections present the most practicable opportunity for citizens to participate actively in selecting their local representatives to the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) as well as contribute to local government decision-making.

The Sekyere Kumawu team of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) touched on the worrisome trend and sensitised the populace on how important it is for them to vote in this year's DLEs.

The district director (DD) in the person of Raymond Adusei Agyekum together with Fatima Yussif ( ACEO) , Elizabeth Botchway (CFO) and Danladi Apiiga Maxwell( ACEO) took turns to convince the populace of the need to exercise their franchise.

Speaking at the God's Time Information Centre in Kumawu, Raymond Adusei Agyekum outlined the structure of the District Assembly indicating that it is the highest political authority in the district and as such it was very critical to consider the kind of people who are elected as leaders in that regard since they represent their electoral areas at the assembly.



" The assembly members represent you at the local level and lobby for the needs of your community.

They collate your views, opinions and proposals of matters affecting you and present them to the district assembly for the necessary action.

It is therefore in your best interest to choose who represents you."

While emphasising the need for citizens who are eligible voters to turn out massively to vote come Tuesday, December 19.

Citizens were also reminded of the need to promote and maintain peace before, during and after the elections and as such were advised to avoid any practices that serve as a threat to the peace of the nation.

Various groups such as the Kumawu Mosque, Wonoo Mosque, Dadieso community, Oyoko community, God's Time Information Centre, Wonoo community, people with disabilities ( visually impaired)- Kumawu , Bodomasi Methodist, church of Pentecost-wonoo, etc were visited for the education.