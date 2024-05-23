2 hours ago

Several areas in Accra were flooded again following a downpour on Wednesday, May 22.

The heavy but brief rainfall disrupted vehicular traffic on several major routes, including the Kaneshie to Mallam stretch of the Kasoa Highway, the Central Business District, and Odawna, among other locations.

Many commuters opted to park their cars and wait for the rain to subside, while others carefully navigated through the floodwaters that covered significant portions of the roads.

In a separate incident near Teshie, two young men narrowly escaped death when the entire roof of a building under construction was blown off and trapped them just before midday on Wednesday.

Strong winds preceding the heavy rain are blamed for this incident.