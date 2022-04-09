7 hours ago

Parts of Accra will experience power outages due to the reconstruction of power transmission lines along the Achimota substation to Mallam junction substation being undertaken by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

The company explained that the work involves removing two 161Kv transmission lines on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The work, which is expected to be completed on Thursday, June 30, 2022, is to meet the increasing demand for electricity.

“The outage is to enable GRIDCo to upgrade the transmission capacity on each line. This important exercise is to meet the growing demand for electricity in Accra and its environs. The outage will affect customers served by the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) distribution systems crossing these transmission lines (between the Achimota Substation at Dzorwulu and Avenor in Accra) during the day, for the stated period,” GRIDCo said in a statement.

GRIDCo embarked on a similar exercise between October and November 2021 around Darkuman in Accra.