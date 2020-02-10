1 hour ago

In a bid to prevent more accidents on our roads, passengers onboard a Toyota Hiace car caused the arrest of another driver for reckless driving on the Cape Coast - Takoradi highway.

Ahmed Alidu, aged 35-years and driving a Mercedes splinter with registration number GT 3601- 17 was arrested after a complaint was made to personnel at the Inchaban Police barrier.

Confirming the arrest, Western Region Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Richard Appiah said Ahmed left the Kaneshie lorry station for Takoradi loaded with passengers and dangerously overtook the Toyota Hiace with registration number WR 1481 -17 which had loaded from Cape Coast to Takoradi.

According to him, the passengers alleged that, their driver had to move swiftly from the road when the splinter bus came to overtake them, or risk being hit by the speeding car.

They said, they monitored as Ahmed continued to drive recklessly and overtake different cars, a situation that nearly resulted in a head-on collision with a truck.

From Dominase to Daboase and Asamasa, Ahmed continued to overtake from all sides of the road while driving at top speed and on the shoulders of the road.

Chief Superintendent Richard Appiah said after his arrest, his vehicle was impounded and brought to the MTTD office in Sekondi. His statement was taken in which he admitted to driving recklessly.

He has subsequently been processed for court on Monday, February 10.

Meanwhile, as more and more people continue to endorse the latest road safety campaign #ArriveAlive by JoyNews, the police administration says it wants amendment of laws governing the sector.

Outgone director of the Motor Transport Traffic Department (MTTD), Commissioner of Police Christian Yohuno, who described the initiative as laudable said it will lead to more punitive actions against drivers who “negligently and recklessly cause accidents.”

Source: myjoyonline