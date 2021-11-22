39 minutes ago

Domestic airline, PassionAir, has announced two additional destinations – Ho and Wa – to its existing routes after three years of “successfully operating flight services between Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi.”

The introduction of commercial flight services to Ho in the Volta Region from Accra makes the airline the first in Ghana to operate scheduled flights on the route.

“The historic launch to Ho and Wa will take place on 1 and 2 December 2021 respectively. Flights to Wa will be three times weekly (Monday, Wednesday and Friday), while Ho flights will be on weekends (Saturday and Sunday),” PassionAir said in a statement.

“As one of Ghana’s leading domestic airlines that endeavors to be the preferred airline of choice, our priority is to satisfy passengers’ needs through feedback, while offering exceptional customer service.

“Therefore, the introduction of these new routes will provide passengers safe and swift alternate transport options while stimulating aviation traffic between the main cities and the other domestic airports,” the statement added.

“PassionAir is a Ghanaian airline currently operating scheduled domestic and charter operations at competitive rates and continues to prioritise providing the Ghanaian aviation market with timely, safe and secure schedules.”

Source: Daily Mail GH