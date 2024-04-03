3 hours ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has suggested that Ghanaians who cannot afford a passport should refrain from applying for it, stressing that passports are no longer the primary form of identification.

Speaking to journalists, she highlighted the effectiveness of the National Identification system as the primary means of identification.

Ms Botchwey stated, “Today, as we speak, we have the National Identification that is working very well, so that’s our primary source of identification. No longer the passport.

“And even those who have the National ID can travel into the country with it. So, then I’m humbly asking Ghanaians that please, if you do not need a passport and because you cannot afford it, please, humbly, I’m asking you not to go for a passport because it’s no longer your primary source of identification,” she added.

Expressing concern over the government's subsidy of passport applications, she warned that quality services provided to Ghanaians might suffer if the subsidy continues.

“If the government is subsidizing heavily, it’s difficult to provide any good services to Ghanaians,” she said.

She also assured cooperation with Parliament should there be a review of passport fees, emphasising that fee adjustments are not meant to financially burden citizens.

The Ministry announced fee increases for passport services effective April 1, 2024, in alignment with the 2023 Fees and Charges regulations, L.I.2481.

The processing fee for an expedited 48-page passport is now GHS800, while a 32-page application costs GHS700.

She noted: “Fees come from the Parliament of Ghana. We make a presentation to them; we give them the bare facts of what it is. Parliament is aware of this and these charges came from Parliament. If Parliament decides, we should go back, we will have to look at it, it is Parliament that has decided and we will go by it.”

Source: Ghanaweb