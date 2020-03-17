2 hours ago

The passport office in Accra has been closed down following the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) where six cases have been confirmed in Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, March 15, 2020 announced a number of measures to help avert the spread of the disease which includes a ban on mass gathering.

Some passport applicants on Tuesday morning massed up outside the building of the passport office.

Some disgruntled applicants said they were not informed it would be closed Tuesday.

One of the stranded applications told Graphic Online's Kweku Zurek that because of the online application, the passport office was no longer handling manual applications, hence persons who have not been called were being turned away.

However, he said it was later announced that the office has been closed.

Source: peacefmonline