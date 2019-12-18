7 hours ago

The outgoing Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has paid glowing tributes to past presidents as well as leaders of the country who significantly impacted her life.

Singling out the roles the former presidents played in her life, Sophia Akuffo paid a glowing tribute to the late former President, John Evans Atta Mills, for nominating her to the African Court of Human and Peoples’ Rights.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony before she leaves office on Friday at the Supreme Court, she described the late President as “one of the kindest lectures” she had ever met.

Ms. Akuffo recounted her struggles with mathematics in Prof Mills’ Taxation class at the Ghana School of Law.

For a struggling student, the man who has been described by many as the “Asomdwehene” [King of peace] for his tolerance “had the patience for my lack of knowledge in arithmetic and so he even passed me in the finals,” she revealed.

The Chief Justice was appointed by President Akufo-Addo in May 2017 ahead of Justices Jones Dotse and Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

Taking her final bow, she thanked and praised all those who made it possible for her to be the country’s fourth most important person.