Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has declared that Nigeria will survive the scare of Covid-19 before other high-risk countries in the world.

Adeboye gave the pleasant and hope-filed message through his broadcast to church members on Sunday, April 19, available on Twitter.

His message came as a sigh of relief and hope amid the mounting pressure and unrest over the escalating cases of coronavirus in the country.

Nigeria has recorded 541 cases since its index case in February, with 166 patients discharged and 19 deaths according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) statistics.

Pastor Adeboye Speaking on Sunday, the RCCG general overseer declared that the “journey to normalcy has started.”

Pastor Adejare Adeboye said Nigeria and Africa will recover from Coronavirus crisis before the rest of the world.

“I believe that I have good news for us. I believe that the journey to normalcy has started,” Adeboye said.

“I am believing God that your pastors will soon return to their normal duties probably at most, I will spend one more Sunday with you after which the pastors will be back to their duties in Jesus name.

“The return journey to normalcy might not be very rapid or sudden. It might be gradual but it will be steady. I sincerely hope that when the battle is over, we will give all the glory to God.” Adeboye urged all members to observe stay at home and suspend any journey abroad after the lockdown is relaxed.

“After the lockdown has been lifted, any journey abroad that is not essential, please suspend it. “God is going to grant Nigeria and Africa healing before the rest of the world so stop jumping up and down. If the journey is not essential, don’t go.”

Adeboye further stressed on the need to maintain personal hygiene during the pandemic period and getting close to God.