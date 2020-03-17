1 hour ago

A 35-year-old Pastor, Peter Kojo Eshun at Gomoa Eshiem in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region has been summoned to the Chief’s palace for defiling two siblings.

The supposed man of God under the guise of healing the young girls of some alleged spiritual attacks reportedly had sexual intercourse with them.

The father of the girls, Papa Afful told Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan that the pastor who claimed that he could heal his two daughters was later found to be sleeping with the innocent girls.

The pastor had succeeded in making the girls stay with him after he told them that their parents are a witch and wizard hence they shouldn’t go near them.

Papa Afful consequently summoned the Pastor before the Chief’s palace to answer for his conduct has indicated that he’ll file a report at the police station over the matter.