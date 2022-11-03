3 hours ago

Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega has disclosed that bereaved couple, Davido and Chioma are steadily recovering by the day.

According to the pastor who is said to have spoken to the musician two consecutive times, he and his girlfriend Chioma, are seemingly getting stronger.

Earlier reports indicated that the two were inconsolable following the death of their only son.

Per reports from Nigeria’s Linda Ikeji blog, Davido ripped his clothes apart and almost run out of his house if not for the timely intervention of some men who were present.

It was also reported that Chioma has been extremely traumatized since the incident happened.

However, although the two who have since been reportedly camped in Davido’s father’s house are yet to issue a statement, Pastor Adegboyega took to his Instagram and wrote:

“Spoke to NO1 OBO the second time. He is getting stronger. He is rising. They are both getting stronger. Praise God.”

