3 hours ago

Prophet Elijah Joshua, founder of Glory and Dominion Ministry and an independent parliamentary candidate in the 2024 elections, has promised to rebuild the statue of former President Akufo-Addo that was vandalized by unknown individuals in Takoradi.

On Monday, January 13, 2025, news emerged about the destruction of the former president's statue. This marks the second instance of damage to the monument, which was unveiled to honour his contributions during his tenure.

The first act of vandalism occurred on December 16, 2024, when unidentified individuals damaged the statue’s leg. Authorities repaired the statue shortly afterwards, but no arrests were made in connection with the incident, leaving questions about the perpetrators’ motives unanswered.

The latest attack came less than a week after Akufo-Addo left office as president, with the statue now entirely toppled.

Authorities erected the statue during Akufo-Addo’s tenure to symbolize his administration’s commitment to improving healthcare and infrastructure in the Western Region.

Speaking about his decision to rebuild the statue, Prophet Elijah Joshua revealed that, in the spiritual realm, he learned that the actions of the unknown individuals could lead to significant spiritual consequences for Sekondi/Takoradi and the broader Western Region.

"There could be spiritual implications for Sekondi/Takoradi because of what these unidentified people have done. That is why I have come to beg the President, as this act is condemnable and unfortunate. I pledge to restore the damaged statue of former President Akufo-Addo. Politically, this is not a good precedent we are setting," he told TV3.

He continued: "As an independent candidate for Evalue/Ajomoro/Gwira, I see that one day, someone could do the same to me. Someone could also do the same thing to President Mahama's statue when he exits office. I pledge to restore this statue, but if I do and someone destroys it again, that will be between the person and their God. I apologize on behalf of those who caused this damage. It was not right for them to take the law into their own hands and destroy the statue, no matter how unhappy they felt about it."