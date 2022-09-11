10 hours ago

Somewhere in the year 2021, the founder and leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministries, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah stood on his pulpit to invoke curses on his adversaries using anointing oil.

One of the subjects of the curse has run to the Prophet to seek for forgiveness.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, a self-professed pastor known as Manasseh The Game Changer, stood in front of Prophet Bempah and his congregation to beg for forgiveness noting that he was contracted by some individuals to denigrate the Prophet.

In his confession, Manasseh noted that he was asked by a Ghanaian couple based in Germany to cast aspersions and innuendos on the prophet in exchange for a German visa.

He noted that due to travelling documentation issues, he was kept in Portugal for several months where he sought asylum.

According to Manasseh, he was constantly coached over the period of his asylum to record videos and audios attacking the prophet in exchange for an eventual travel to Germany.

He however said he later had a change of mind knowing that Rev Owusu Bempah was innocent of his various accusations against him.

“I promised God that if he helps me acquire my documents, I will pick a flight and come and beg for forgiveness from Papa. So that whatever curse he said out of pain will be reversed and not affect my generation even if it doesn’t affect me,” he said amidst tears.

Manasseh noted that his actions were fuelled by a certain cabal which includes a certain former fetish priestess.

On his part, Prophet Owusu Bempah described the action by Manasseh as an act of maturity stating that he has forgiven him.

Watch video below: