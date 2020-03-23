2 hours ago

Apostle Kofi Nkansah Sarkodie, the head pastor of Open Arms Ministries, has for the second time been arrested by the police in Ghana’s Ashanti Region on Sunday.

His arrest comes days after he was granted a police enquiry bail for violating a presidential directive in the wake of the deadly Covid-19 outbreak.

He is set to be arraigned before a court on Monday, Ashanti Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Godwin Ahianyo told Dailymailgh.com.

Apostle Sarkodie and two of his church members were first arrested on Wednesday for defying the president’s order as they held a church service.

It is not immediately known whether some accomplices have also been picked up in this latest development.

“He was seen at the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters writing his caution statement as part of police investigations”, reports our Northern Sector Editor, Jonathan Ofori.

In a related development, however, most churches across Ghana remained shut as part of measures to prevent the deadly Covid-19 from spreading.

President Akufo-Addo has ordered the immediate closure of all borders effective March 22.

The President who was addressing the nation on Saturday said some 50, 000 test kits have been procured for frontline health staff to aid in their work.

Ghana’s Covid-19 cases still remain 24 and has so far killed one person.

Source: Dailymailgh