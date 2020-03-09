3 hours ago

A Nigerian pastor last week flew to China amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the bid to stop the spread of the novel (CODVID-19).

Efforts to deter him from embarking on his deadly mission were met with serious criticisms from church members of his church as they all believed in his mission that he will succeed.

From sources, the pastor was able to raise an amount of 10 million Naira translated in GH¢ 148,974.01 to cater for his traveling expenses to China to stop the disease spread.

But, the pastor is currently on admission at the hospital receiving treatment for an unknown ailment.

It’s not yet established if he (pastor) was able to cure one person in China of the virus but Ghpage.com reports that he fell ill shortly after he touched down in China.

Coronavirus since its outbreak has claimed over thousands of lives worldwide with China leading the chart. CODVID-19 heightens every day at an alarming rate.

Source: ghpage