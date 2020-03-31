1 hour ago

For some time now, songstress/entrepreneur Mzbel has been very clear about her stance against the whole indoctrination of people, especially Ghanaians.

On numerous occasions, she has gone toe to toe against the whole idea that a supreme being exists somewhere who is also available to save people from all the troubles they are going through.

She has also openly done something that is considered a sin, thus fighting people who are acclaimed as men of God (Prophet Nigel Gaisie & Prophet Prince Osei Kofi) just because she claims they tried to use her wrongly.

Well, she is back again throwing a lot of shade at men of God, who she claims have gone into hiding at a time the world needs them to be all out praying to get people who have been infected with the deadly coronavirus disease healed.

She boldly stated that all the self-acclaimed men of God are fake and also told Christians to wake up because none of their pastors can heal them as they always claim

Read her full post below

“Good Morning Mzbelievers, I will like to ask the questions everyone is afraid to ask, Hate me or Love me, that’s you business but LET’S ENGAGE AND SPEAK “TRUTH TO POWER” I’m not here to Baby Seat Your Feelings.

If Churches are being shut down for the purpose of saving lives. Was there a need to have them in the first place?

Even church pastors are waiting for #CORONAVIRUS to clear so that they can continue healing the Sick!

We need to wake up… Nobody can heal the sick, my opinion and I stand to be corrected if need be. If there’s someone you know why is he not going to Hospital and heal the sick as they claim to heal them in churches, #IBelieveInGodWithin not in the Sky and not Fake! So far no one came out to save Lives, that’s because they are all Fake.”