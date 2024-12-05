1 hour ago

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has condemned pastors promoting religious intolerance by urging congregations not to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a Muslim presidential candidate.

Addressing the issue, the president criticized divisive rhetoric, emphasizing Ghana's long-standing religious harmony.

"A pastor said Christians shouldn’t vote for Bawumia because he’s a Muslim. Are Muslims not human beings?" Akufo-Addo asked.

He reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to peace and unity, warning against leaders who incite division along religious, ethnic, or tribal lines.

The president urged Ghanaians to reject divisive politics and uphold the country's reputation as a beacon of peace and democratic engagement in Africa.

He encouraged voters to focus on candidates' qualifications rather than tribal or religious biases.