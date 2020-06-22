2 hours ago

Young Ghanaian rapper and internet sensation, AY Poyoo, has said that Patapaa Amisty has been a great inspiration to his career.

The duo is about to release their first featured single titled "My Lady" in one of the most anticipated collaborations in Ghanaian music.

According to AY Poyoo known in real life as Emmanuel Yeboah, Patapaa came into the limelight with his own brand and uniqueness, something which inspired him to create his own uniqueness.

"Patapaa is unique in his own way and doing a great job in the music circles and I applaud him for that.

"I gathered from his uniqueness and created my own style that is why I consider myself the face of Ghana Rap," he told Ghana News Agency.

The 20-year-old rap sensation added that he is optimistic about a bright future and looks to take his music beyond Ghana and possibly grab an international award in the near future.

"I don't pay attention to distractors. I know what I want and I would prove them wrong. I would like to say a big thank you to all those pushing the brand and posting me on various social media platforms and I appreciate all of them,'' he added.