Musician Patapaa has made an official introduction and presentation of his German white girlfriend, Liha Miller to his family and friends in Swedru.

The two who have been together for about eleven months now after Patapaa met her during his Europe tour have displayed a lot of affection on social media to the admiration of their followers.

Zionfelix.net sighted these photos on the social media page of Liha, who shared it to express her appreciation of how she was received by Patapaa’s family and friends.

“Sorry that I can’t post all but I really appreciate you guys for sending me all the pics,” Liha wrote on her Instagram story.

Liha would probably be the most comfortable lady on earth now after this move by her boo.

Check out the photos below…