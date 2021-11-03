1 hour ago

Ghana Women's Premier League champions Hasaacas Ladies have announced the capture of experienced goalkeeper Patricia Mantey.

"Hasaacas Ladies Football Club is excited to confirm that Black Queens shot-stopper, Patricia Mantey has completed her switch from Immigration Ladies." the club announced on their official website.

The veteran shot-stopper joins on a short loan spell for the upcoming TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League.

She will be wearing shirt number 22 for the tournament.

Patricia Mantey last played for fellow TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League mate, Rivers Angels FC of Nigeria.

Mantey becomes Hasaacas Ladies FC second signing after Burkinabé International, Fatoumata Tamboura.