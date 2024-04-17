5 hours ago

US-born Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang expressed his delight after leading Charlotte FC to victory in the Major League Soccer, ending their brief spell without a win.

The 23-year-old made an immediate impact on Saturday, securing the win with a decisive goal five minutes from time as Charlotte FC defeated Toronto FC 3-2 at the Banc of America Stadium.

Reflecting on his performance, Agyemang acknowledged his disappointment from the previous week's defeat to New England Revolution, where missed chances left him eager to make amends.

"Last week I felt like I let myself and the team down," Agyemang admitted after the game against Toronto FC.

"We have a good group of guys, and I just told myself you’ve got to get over it because it's a long season and I can’t change it... I just need to focus on what I could do to get better, and I did so."

The presence of the home crowd provided Agyemang and his teammates with an added boost, motivating them to secure the crucial victory.

Agyemang emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong home record, aiming to instill fear in opposing teams when they visit the Banc of America Stadium.

"The crowd gives us a different kind of energy boost, and we never want to disappoint at home," explained Agyemang. "We want to snatch as many points as we can."

With his winning goal against Toronto FC, Agyemang demonstrated his ability to rise to the occasion and make a significant impact for Charlotte FC as they strive for success in the Major League Soccer.