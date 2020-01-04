50 minutes ago

WBO Africa super welterweight champion, Patrick Allotey will appear before the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) disciplinary committee next week after a video going viral showed he assaulted a Kotoko fan at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday.

These was made known by the President of the GBA, Mr. Peter Zwenes in an interview with Oyerepa FM on Tuesday January 28, 2020, three days after the incidence.

"The boxer[Patrick Allotey] will appear before us next week on the video. We see it as inappropriate and the needful will be done", the GBA boss said.

It will be recalled that a video emerged on social media on Monday of a man purported to Patrick Allotey punching an Asante Kotoko fan at the Accra Sports stadium during Sunday's super clash.

It is criminal for a professional boxer, per the rules of the sports to be engaged in fights outside the ring and Patrick Allotey, if found culpable risk loosing his license to fight