57 minutes ago

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has sanctioned boxer Patrick Allotey for assaulting a football fan at the Accra Sports Stadium during the Hearts vs Kotoko league match.

Allotey's boxing license has been revoked for six months and takes effect immediately.

The boxer was caught on camera during the Kotoko vs Hearts match exhibiting his pugilist skills outside the boxing ring against Asante Kotoko fan, Peter Siaw.

The shameful conduct sparked outrage on social media as Mr. Siaw, who was clouded in a Kotoko shirt suffered a technical blowout after being handed hefty punches by the boxer.

Allotey met the disciplinary body of the boxing federation on Monday and was found culpable on his own plea after pleading guilty during the hearing.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW: