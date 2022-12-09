2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko has extended the contract of left-back Patrick Asmah for a further year according to reports.

The left-sided defender joined the reds in October 2020 after departing Italian side Atalanta as a free agent.

Since joining the club, the player has struggled to nail down a starting spot in the squad due to stiff competition but has agreed to extend his stay by a further year.

Imoro Ibrahim before departing for Sudan was the first choice left back while John Tedeku who joined from WAFA last season has also usurped him with injuries and loss of form partly to be blamed.

The player's current deal is close to expiring and the club has swiftly moved to tie him down to a new deal.

Asmah will be hoping to stake a claim for a return into Seydou Zerbo's squad when the league finally resumes on December 19 after the World Cup break.