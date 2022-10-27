2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo hopes to play in the English top flight someday as he believes he has all the attributes to thrive.

The former Inter Allies defender currently plays for Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol but hopes for bigger things in his career.

Kpozo says he can play in any of the top five leagues in Europe as he was close to joining Spanish side Granada from AIK until the deal fell through due to a problem with the agent.

However, he still thinks he has what it takes to play in one of Europe's top leagues.

"Of course, I believe I can still make it to the Premier League," Kpozo added. "I have the qualities - I am strong, fast, good at defending. I have no doubt I could play in England.

"Playing in the Europa League is a good stage for players to showcase their talent to the world and that's what I'm doing now - trying to show that I can play at the top level. That's my target."

The 25-year-old Ghanaian has played a lot of his football in Scandinavia having played for Ostersunds, Tromso, AIK among others.