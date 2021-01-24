2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi was on target for his second tier side Hannover 96 on Sunday in their heavy 5-2 victory over Nurnberg.

He climbed off the bench to score his third league goal of the season in the Bundesliga II.

The Ghanaian striker was introduced into the game in the 65th minute as replacement for Sulejmani to make his 13th league appearance.

He scored his goal in the 86th minute after cutting in from the wing before slotting past the goalie.

Before his goal Marvin Ducksch had opened the scores in the 19th minute from the spot before Timo Hübers added the second in the 24th minute.

Manuel Schaffler reduced the deficit after 25 minutes for the home side before Haraguchi restored their two-goal lead to make it 3-1.

Florent Muslija scored the fourth goal in the 72nd minute.

Hannover 96 are sixth on the Bundesliga II table after 17 rounds.