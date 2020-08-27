1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi is close to completing a move to German second tier side Hannover 96.

His parent club Deportivo Alaves have found an agreement with the Bundesliga II club ahead of the coming season.

The move is expected to gather pace in the coming days when the player travels to Germany for his medical examination before finalizing the deal.

The Ghanaian is contracted to Deportivo Alaves till June 2022 after joining from Kazakhstan side FC Astana but has failed to show the form that convinced the Spanish side to go for him.

Twumasi spent last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig side Gaziantep and there was a lot of interest from teams in Turkey with Hatayaspor and Denizlispor all set to be interested.

Whiles on loan in Turkey he scored six goals while providing five assists in 26 league games.

He has been capped twice by the Black Stars and is yet to score a goal.

Gaziantep wanted to make his loan move permanent but the pull from Germany was too strong as he was also wanted by Stuttgart.