1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi scored for his Israeli side Maccabi Netanya in their 3-1 win over Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona in the Israeli top-flight league on Saturday.

The home side Maccabi Netanya started the match on the front foot but could not break down the resolute backline of the visitors.

There was nothing to separate both teams as they headed into the half time break goalless.

But thing quickly unraveled as three minute after the restart the home side opened the scores through Eden Karzev but Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmon equalised through Morgan Ferrier.

Ignor Zlatanovic gave the host the lead as he converted from the spot to make it 2-1 before the Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi put the cherry on the cake in the 79th minute

The visitors Kiryat Shmon saw Ziv Morgan shown a red card after a bad tackle.

Patrick Twumasi has now scored two goals for his Israeli side since joining in January from German side Hannover 96.