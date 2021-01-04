3 hours ago

Patrick Twumasi reminded everyone in the German Bundesliga II how prolific he can be in front of goal as he grabbed a brace for Hannover 96 on Sunday afternoon.

Hannover 96 inflicted a heavy 4-0 defeat on Sandhausen in their match day 14 league game at the HDI Arena.

The Ghanaian striker was introduced in the game in the 46th minute as replacement for Valmir Sulejmani.

Marvin Ducksch scored the first of his two goals for Hannover 96 in the 23rd minute of the game before three minutes later Twumasi joined the act with a goal of his own to make it 2-0.

Later in the second half Marvin Ducksch completed his brace in the 53rd minute of the game to make it 3-0 in favour of his side.

Patrick Twumasi put further gloss on the scoreline after he scored his second in the 89th minute of the game to make it 4-0.

The Ghanaian scored his first two goals for his lower tier German side in 14 appearances this season.

He joined the lower tier German side from Spanish club Deportivo Alaves in the summer after a loan spell in Turkey.