1 hour ago

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has disclosed his excitement about the performance of English-born Ghanaian youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi at Championship side Charlton Athletic.

The 20-year-old winger is on a season-long loan deal for the campaign and has been a shining light for the team thus far.

Rak-Sakyi has so far scored five goals and provided two assists in 18 league appearances for Charlton.

The Palace coach revealed that recalling the talented youngster is not an option they are currently considering as it will hinder his progress.

“There is a reflection about the decision to make. Of course, he is doing really well. It’s important for him to keep playing. At this age, to keep progressing, you need to play every week.

“To call him back, and to play one game in every six or seven, will not be the right decision. The discussion has to be: ‘What can be the next challenge for him?’

“But, at the moment, he is in a really good place with good support around him. He is enjoying his football – that is really good for him.” He told London News Online.