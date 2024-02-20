6 hours ago

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has ordered the Ghana Airport Company and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to pay the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) ten million dollars for failing to meet their financial obligations.

This directive comes following a comment made by the Acting Director General of the Ghana Meteorological Agency Mr. Eric Esuman when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee public hearing on Tuesday to respond to some infractions cited against the GMet by the Auditor–Generals Report for the period ended 31st December 2022.

Mr. Eric Esuman told the PAC that his outfit has made frantic efforts to recover the amount (10 million Dollars that Ghana Civil Aviation owes them.

He elucidated that, in May 2023, a letter was written to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority reminding them of the amount owed them.

In addition, he appealed to PAC to compel GCAA to pay the monies owed to them. ‘’ Mr. Chairman all efforts to get GCAA to honour our request, even to reconcile and have a payment plan has proved futile ‘’. he stressed.

Speaking to the Media after the PAC public hearing Mr. Eric Esuman emphasized that the Ten Million Dollar debt was occasioned by the amendment of the Ghana Meteorological Agency Act in 2019.

Ghana Airport Company and Ghana Civil Aviation are mandated to give specific percentages of their receivables to GMA for services they provide them.

However, he said once PAC has dealt with the issue, the GCAA must comply adding that failure to pay the money will result in legal action as the last remedy.