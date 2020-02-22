1 hour ago

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has instructed the government to pay with immediate effect all the monies owed public and privates hospitals in the country.

A statement issued on Friday, February 2020 and signed by the President of the GMA, Dr. Frank Ankobea says the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has failed to pay the facilities for services they have rendered from March 2019 till date.

It said the situation has resulted in some providers threatening to withdraw services to the NHIS cardholders.

The statement added that failure on the part of the government to settle the arrears will result in: