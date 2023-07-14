34 minutes ago

The Minority in Parliament is urging the Minister of Education to take steps to ensure that the Binduri Community Day Senior High School is reopened for academic work as soon as possible.

The closure of the school stems from its inability to provide meals for the students since May 29, 2023, thereby impacting negatively academic activities, attendance, and overall school functioning.

Speaking to Citi News on the school’s closure, the Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Peter Nortsu-Kortoe said the sector minister must intervene immediately and come clear on the government’s debt to caterers across the country.

“This is very clear, and we think the government is only pretending to be doing something which it is unable to accomplish and so it is a matter of being principled in this matter where either the government pays the money or allows parents to provide meals for their children, and we have spoken about this non-payment of caterers for a very long time, and we are now tired.”

Source: citifmonline