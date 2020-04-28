3 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies has urged club owners not to copy blindly by going in for pay cuts.

He says what pertains elsewhere is completely different from what happens in our local setting and has advised clubs to thread cautiously.

According to the CEO players are already disadvantaged in the local league as their salaries are nothing to write home about and they also have dependents to cater for.

“Pay cut is not a fashion show that anybody should celebrate or follow,”he told Joy Sports in an interview

“Our players are involved in a very difficult trade; they have a lot of people that depend on them,” he noted.

According to the Former Executive Committee member pay cuts should be the last resort that should be embarked on as already our players are in a sticky situation.

He advised that resorting to pay cuts should be the last resort when all other avenues have failed before clubs sit down to discuss it with their players.

“It is a career path they have chosen and like any other industry, you need to be rewarded based on the agreement reached between the employer and the players,” he stated.

He continued “but, if it’s extremely difficult for Clubs to pay their employees, and there’s no other solution or there’s no other way to get funding or funds to pay them, that will be the last resort, but it has to be through negotiation; there must be a dialogue between the playing body and the managers or management to agree on some level of module to use.

“It must not be ‘you guys must take a pay cut. It doesn’t go like that. It is something that will probably happen if our situation don’t change early.

“We cannot be on pause for long due to COVID-19. In other jurisdictions, people have started returning to work and we hope that this can be resolved as quickly as possible,” he emphasized.