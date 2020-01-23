1 hour ago

Very soon, a lot of people will sort out their utility and medical expenses using segregated waste as a source of funding.

This comes as part of an initiative to reduce littering and improve waste management practices by a private waste recovery company, Sesa Recycling.

Projects Manager and Lead of Sesa Recycling, Christopher Gyan-Mensah told Myjoyonline.com that the development is to improve the waste segregation habits of people wherever they find themselves.

“We can pay directly if only your ECG is on the remote system but if it is prepaid, we can give you the money or purchase it for you. However, because of transparency, we send the money through mobile money,” he said.



Officials weighing some segregated plastics at a collection centre

“We want to let people understand the need to segregate their waste,” he added.

This concept by Sesa is to motivate people who make a conscious effort to sort their waste by rewarding them with cash, airtime and data, bill payments, medical vouchers, products and donations.

According to them, it is “an innovative solution to fight poverty while reducing pollution”.

Customers are required to collect and drop sorted waste at collection centres and for every kilo of recyclables, they will receive points that they can redeem for cash or goods.

Meanwhile, for every 4kg of cans or 20kg of plastic bottles, they receive a coupon of ¢10 for whereby they have the option to cash out immediately or keep accumulating their points.

The company was founded by a team of entrepreneurs active in Ghana and Ivory Coast and backed by key industrials players from the Ghana Recycling Initiative by Private Enterprises (GRIPE).

However, the program has only started in in Accra with centres in Nungua, Nii Okaiman and a major one at the Ashaiman cluster of schools.

This comes at a time where there is an increasing global demand for the recycling of plastic to save the climate.



There has been a positive response by social media users.

myjoyonline