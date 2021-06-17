1 hour ago

Mr Richard Akuoko Adiyia, the Chief Executive Officer of Produce Buying Co ltd. Has called for a concerted effort by public and private institutions to team up and work with civil society in Ghana to end the kayayei phenomenon.

He made this call in a ceremony to donate to the ambassador Pamela Bridgewater project at the company’s head office at Dwowulo in Accra.

‘’We shouldn’t underestimate the threat of Covid-19, it's real. let’s sanitize’ he cautioned, before receiving the COVID-19 awareness-vaccine artwork in appreciation for the company’s support for deprived girls.

The country director for the Bridgewater Project, Mr Yahaya Alhassan thanked the company for generously fulfilling its corporate social responsibility.

According to him, for no fault of theirs, they are unfortunately on the street, that’s why it’s imperative for the public to extend support for what he described as ‘hardworking girls’.

Mr Alhassan presented a copy of the Humanity Magazine dedicated to Mr Richard Akuoko Adiyia

for setting the steps and structures for PBC to flourish, which includes boosting the spirit of cocoa farmers in a manner to develop and maintain the trust among all stakeholders.

He lauded the greening-Ghana project, which saw President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, planting trees for greener and cleaner Ghana.

Bridgewater Project Provides Future And Welfare To Head Potters Popularly Known As Kayayei Found All Over In Our Big Cities Through Education, Protection, Advocacy, Research Etc.