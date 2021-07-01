1 hour ago

The National Peace Council has condemned the recent incidents of violence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region that have resulted in the death of three persons.

It said it is concerned about the development and wants the relevant state agencies to urgently and thoroughly investigate them.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, the National Peace Council said the news of the incident was received while the Council was in a stakeholder dialogue on the way forward post the 2020 elections.

The statement, signed by the Chairman, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi, commended President Akufo-Addo’s directive for a public inquiry into the matter.

“The Council notes with appreciation the President’s directive to the Minister of the Interior to conduct a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences. We encourage the proposed Committee to work within the terms of reference,” the statement said.

While expressing their condolences with the affected family, the National Peace Council urged them to remain calm as investigations are carried out.

“The Council expresses its deep condolences to the affected facilities and encourages all persons in the community to keep calm and allow investigations to take its full course without hindrance,” the statement added.

Background

Ibrahim Muhammed, died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by a mob when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday at Ejura in the Sekyedumase District of the Ashanti Region.

He’s alleged to have been killed because of his social activism, which some felt was making the government unpopular.

The 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

His family said he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

Following his burial, some residents of Ejura began a street protest but were confronted by armed police and military personnel, leading to the death of two persons who were said to have been shot by some soldiers.

The Police claim the protestors had become rowdy and were pelting s the security personnel with stones.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has said it has commenced investigations into the incident.

Source: citifmonline